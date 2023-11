socialprotection.org is an online member-based knowledge sharing and capacity building platform, open to social protection practitioners, policy-makers, and experts, as well as academics and students. The platform was set up to respond to a recommendation from the G20 Development Working Group in the aftermath of the triple crisis of the late 2000’s to foster global knowledge sharing on social protection policies.

Thanks to the contributions of its members, collaboration with stakeholders, and the dedication of the socialprotection.org team, the unbranded platform directs access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive content on social protection, with a focus on low- and middle-income countries. Through these endeavours it has established a global interactive community of social protection practitioners.

The platform provides free access to a variety of features, including searchable databases of social protection publications – which include text, audio, slides, infographics, videos, photos, databases, online tools, legal and policy frameworks – as well as blogs, news, events, jobs, programme and country profiles. Members of socialprotection.org are able to connect in the social space and join online communities dedicated to prominent social protection topics. Users can also engage with innovative learning tools, such as online courses, webinars, livestream events and check academic opportunities, as well as podcast episodes produced by socialprotection.org . The platform also allows members to upload social protection related content to the platform via the share feature.

Social protection is key to the realisation of Sustainable Development Goal 1, ‘to end poverty in all its forms everywhere’, via the implementation of universal, national social protection floors, to ensure no one is left behind. Therefore, socialprotection.org is committed to generating and sharing knowledge for the promotion of innovative and effective social protection policies and programmes, with the ambition of contributing to inclusive growth and sustainable development.